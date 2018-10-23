New online retailer launches selection of organic children's clothing

A new online retailer based near Buckingham is launching this weekend with a range of organic children's clothing.

Cotton Boulevard was set up by mum Julie Morgan from her home in Evenley 18 months ago and specialises in organic cotton clothing for babies and toddlers.

Julie Morgan, founder of Cotton Boulevard

There are ranges for boys and girls with clothing options including dresses, leggings, dungarees, hoodies, cardigans, T-shirt, joggers and bodysuits.

Julie's first collection will be launched on October 27 in partnership with Dandy Lions Boutique.

The clothes are manufactured in a GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified factory and all the packaging is made from recyclable materials such as paper or corn waste but any use of plastics is avoided.

Julie said: "I was looking for a local business that could support me and I have teamed up with Dandy Lions Boutique because they support organically produced items.

"Their focus is on offering fair traded pure organic clothing and ethically produced toys, so it is a perfect partnership that enables us to promote our new range to local customers."

Dandy Lions Boutique, based on Cornwall Place will be stocking the new collection.

Julie previously worked in the city in London before embarking on a career change five years ago and setting up an online clothing outlet.

She said: "When I had my daughter I became aware of this move towards organic cotton clothing.

"I saw a lot of people were offering similar things and I decided to join them."

Julie said she felt organic cotton clothing was good for babies because of its softness.

She said: "The clothes feel soft because the fibres are not broken down by chemicals and with no harmful chemicals organic cotton is better next to children's skin.

"Organic cotton is more durable and can be handed down to a younger sibling."

To find out more about Cotton Boulevard visit www.cottonboulevard.co.uk