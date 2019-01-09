New online tool in Bucks helps couples manage wedding plans

If you've got a wedding booked this year Bucks County Council's new online wedding planning tool is here to help.

The registration service called 'Celebrate in Buckinghamshire' which was launched last year, aims to ease wedding planning stress for couples preparing for the big day.

The website has this month launched a new online portal in the form of a digital ceremony planner.

It is hoped that the new software will help couples manage specific decisions and acts as a place to submit vows, readings and music choices, as well as a payment button for registrar fees.

The service was expanded to include the planning software after the council received feedback that planning weddings or civil partnerships can be difficult to manage while juggling other commitments.

The ceremony planner portal will be available to all couples getting married in the county and is included in the fee you pay when booking your ceremony.

Andy Steele and Garfield Simpson got married at Cliveden House, on the Bucks/Berks border, last summer and used the software to plan their day.

Andy said: “The Buckinghamshire registrars went out of their way to make the day run smoothly and planning the wedding online was really straightforward.

"The people at the office were lovely and I was able to do everything online.

"It was a really easy form to fill in - you can save it and can come back to it later so you don’t have to know everything immediately.

"The team couldn’t have been more helpful and you get the sense they’re just as delighted for you too that you’re getting married – they go out of their way to make the day really special.”

Noel Brown, the county council’s cabinet member for community engagement and public health said: “We’ve worked really hard to make life as easy as possible for couples planning their wedding or civil partnership.

"We’ve simplified the options to offer special ‘packages’ and the value for money is exceptional.

"I’m really proud too that our registrars go out of their way to make the day as perfect as possible for the celebrating couple.

"We will do everything we can to fulfil any special requests couples may have and we know just how important it is that the day runs smoothly.”

To view Buckinghamshire County Council’s innovative online wedding service go to http://weddings.buckscc.gov.uk

If you are in the process of planning a wedding but would prefer some face-to-face advice you may like to visit a registrars wedding fair at Friars Square Shopping Centre in Aylesbury on Sunday January 20.

The event runs from 11am to 3pm and gives couples the chance to meet local wedding suppliers, representatives from licensed venues and the registrars.

Entry is free and no pre-registration is required - just turn up on the day.