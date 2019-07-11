New owners of historic Buckingham pub invite residents to public exhibition of planning proposals

In the next few days, the site of the No 13, High Street in Buckingham will have planning proposals submitted by its new owners, the award-winning Tring-based pub company, Oakman Inns.

The company recently acquired the property and intend reverting back to its last name - The Grand Junction - and will be seeking planning permission and listed building consent for a new scheme. The proposals represent a substantial investment in the refurbishment of this historic landmark pub, and they are keen to give locals and community organisers a chance to see for themselves the proposals for the future Grand Junction.

The plans submitted to Aylesbury Vale District Council will include the full repair and refurbishment of the historic building, the provision of a dedicated restaurant area to seat up to 100 guests and a courtyard garden.

Malcolm Schooling, Oakman’s Property Director said: “Oakman Inns has a well-deserved reputation for engaging and supporting their local communities. In that spirit, and knowing that plans are easier to follow when they can be seen in a large format, we are inviting members of the public to a Planning Exhibition in the pub at 13 High Street over three days from Thursday 18th July 2019 to Saturday 20th July 2019. Visitors will have the opportunity to ask questions and just as importantly to make suggestions that will help us shape the future for this great building.”

Oakman hopes that the three-day exhibition will not only provide an opportunity to learn more about their proposals but will also provide the company with useful feedback on local hopes for their new local pub and restaurant.

On the first day, there will be an opportunity to meet the architect and design team, as well as directors of Oakman Inns. Oakman chose their design team for understanding and sympathetic restoration and maintenance of this historic building, while sensitively creating a new, balanced design concept suitable for a modern visitor to Buckingham High Street.

Peter Borg-Neal said: “If we’re successful, Buckingham will see a sustainable, community-centred business bringing new jobs and increased visitors to the town. I have lived in nearby Tring for most of my life, and have always loved coming to Buckingham which is a marvellously vibrant town, with a great University creating a raft of future talent.”

The public exhibition will be open on the following days and times:

Thursday 18th July 4pm - 7pm, Friday 19th July 2pm - 6pm and Saturday 20th July 10am - 2pm.

Oakman Inns, although still regarded as an SME, retained its top 25 position in the prestigious Sunday Times 100 Best 100 Companies to Work For. The Grand Junction will be offering almost fifty employment opportunities, including Apprenticeships, where each member of their team has the benefit of developing their career through the company’s nationally recognised skills training and career development programmes. The pub group and their CEO have also won many awards for their work in the communities they serve.