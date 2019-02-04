New spring sprint triathlon in Stowe

If you fancy giving triathlon a go, a new Stowe sprint triathlon is launching in May.

This swimming, cycling and running event will take place in and around Stowe in late May with the route making a stop at the Stowe Landscape Gardens.

The race has been designed with novices in mind, so if you fancy a new challenge the date for the event is Sunday May 26.

There is the option to take part on your own or as a team.

The team event sees one person completing the swim, a second completing the bike and the third completing the run and organisers say it is a great way to get a feel for triathlon without throwing yourself straight into it.

The swim will be two laps of the 11 acre lake by the Temple of Venus, an area of Stowe Gardens.

The bike course goes outside of Stowe's grounds on a single loop through the countryside.

Finally, the 5km run will then take runners around the inside of the gardens and past many of the famous landmarks including the Temple of Friendship, the Temple of British Worthies and over the Palladian Bridge.

The finish will be at the event village at the Temple of Venus.

Waves will be organised by ability and start particularly early in the morning - the first one goes out at 7.30am.

Organisers say there will be plenty of marshals both in and around the lake to look after participants.

The event is being co-organised by Big Cow events, a Milton Keynes based sports events company and Gold Swan events, who have organised previous winter trail runs around Stowe.

If you cannot make the event on May 26 a second Stowe sprint triathlon takes place on Sunday September 1.

To enter or find out more details visit www.Goldswanevents.co.uk