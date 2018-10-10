'No reputable breeder will sell dogs in this fashion' - Man seen selling puppies out of car boot in Northamptonshire

A man was seen selling puppies out the back of a car in Northamptonshire last week, arousing suspicion from the council.

South Northamptonshire Council received reports of a man selling the dogs in Towcester Recreation Ground off Islington Road on Wednesday, October 3.

Councillor Dermot Bambridge, SNC’s portfolio holder for environment, fears the puppies may have come from an unsafe and/or unlicensed place.

"No reputable breeder will sell dogs in this fashion," he said.

"People should be aware that buying animals from the roadside could be supporting their ill-treatment or an unlicensed puppy farm.

"They might be kept in poor conditions: separated from their mother too early, they could be carrying diseases and it is unlikely they have been neutered.

"If anyone saw this incident or has been offered animals for sale in similar circumstances, they should contact us right away."

Anyone who is offered puppies for sale under suspicious circumstances is urged to contact South Northamptonshire Council via email licensing@southnorthants.gov.uk or on 01327 322278.