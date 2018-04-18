Northampton rail depot public consultation closing soon

The developer behind the proposed rail depot south of Northampton is reminding people to submit their feedback before the public consultation ends next week.

Rail Central’s phase two public consultation closes on Monday, April 23

Anyone wanting to submit feedback can do so via the website (www.railcentral.com), by e-mailing to railcentral@camargue.uk or by writing to ‘FREEPOST Rail Central’.

James Digby from Rail Central said: “With the April 23 deadline fast approaching, we’re reminding anyone who wants to comment that now is the time to do so.

"The responses and feedback people give us during the Phase Two consultation can help to shape the scheme.

"We had some valuable discussions with people at the public exhibitions and we want to make Rail Central the best it can be. We’d encourage anyone who hasn’t submitted their feedback and wants to do so to make sure they send it in by April 23.”

All feedback submitted before the deadline will be logged and reviewed, as well as incorporated into the overall scheme design and development process, in line with the process for Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIPs).

Following the close of the consultation, Rail Central will assess all of the feedback and complete further design and technical work before submitting an application to the Planning Inspectorate (PINs).

The application is anticipated to be submitted in the summer.