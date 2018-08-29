Northampton rail services delayed after person dies from being struck by train

Virgin Trains and London Northwestern Railway is warning of potential alterations and delays to services between Rugby and London Euston after a person was struck by a train near Blisworth.

British Transport Police has said that a person was hit by a train in Northamptonshire, leading to services being unable to run on some lines.

Virgin Trains is still running services, but is warning these may be diverted via Northampton on the slower line before rejoining the main line to get to Milton Keynes. Disruption is expected until 5pm.

London Northwestern Railway has said that diversions are increasing journey times for some services between London Euston and Crewe by up to 20 minutes and as a result some services may have to run non-stop between Stafford and Crewe.

A spokesman for British Transport Police today confirmed: "At 2.28pm today (29/08) officers were called to the railway lines close to Blisworth, Northamptonshire, following reports that a person had been struck by a train.



“Officers attended the location alongside paramedics, however, a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family. This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”