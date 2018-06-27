Northamptonshire brain injury rehab specialist rated 'outstanding'

A brain injury rehabilitation centre in Northamptonshire has been rated 'outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission.

The Oakleaf Group in Ashton Rd, Hartwell has been providing specialist rehabilitation brain injuries and other neurological conditions to men for 14 years.

CQC inspectors visited the main Northamptonshire-based services in May 2018 and were impressed.

The report states: “The service demonstrated an excellent commitment to providing outstanding support, which put people at the heart of everything.

"The provider and registered manager (Kathy Swannell) led the staff to deliver person-centred care, which had achieved consistently outstanding outcomes for people.

"The staff continuously went beyond expectations to ensure that people received truly individualised care that was responsive to their needs... staff were innovative in their approach to support and were enthusiastic about supporting people to overcome life’s challenges."

Kathy Swannell, the group's clinical and operations director, said the team were proud of the rating.

"Oakleaf has always delivered extremely high standards of care and is exceptionally proud to have been awarded an outstanding rating; the challenge faced in any healthcare setting is maintaining and consistently exceeding standards ensuring we are a progressive and prospering organisation," she said.

"The Oakleaf team are exceptionally devoted and passionate about the work we do.

"Through unwavering hard work and innovation we will continue to improve and enhance the lives of those residents and families we are privileged to look after."

The Oakleaf Group was acquired by CareTech Community Services in 2016, and is part of their specialist services division.

Helen Stokes, CareTech's specialist services managing director, added: "This CQC rating at Oakleaf is truly well deserved and demonstrates the inclusive team approach which supports our residents to achieve their goals.

"Our specialist services division has plans to develop and grow its services, knowing that we have an ‘outstanding’ platform on which to do so.”