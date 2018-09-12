Northamptonshire Lord Lieutenant opens new 400-pupil Brackley school

A Brackley school that welcomed its first pupils last week has been officially opened by Northamptonshire's Lord Lieutenant.

The Radstone Primary School in Poppyfields Way, held the ceremony yesterday, which was attended by HM Lord Lieutenant for Northamptonshire David Laing, the High Sheriff of Northamptonshire, Brackley's mayor and the chairmen of the county and South Northamptonshire councils.

They were given a tour of the school's facilities and grounds and in the afternoon were treated to a performance by the school's children as their parents watched on.

Executive principal for The Hawksmoor Learning Trust Andrea Curtis said she was proud to be officially opening Radstone for the community.

"It has been an honour to officially open the school today alongside so many people who support and truly believe in what we aim to create - a happy and vibrant school where doing the best we can for all our children in our care is at the heart of everything we do," she said.

"We will be building excellence in all aspects of our provision, to deliver the highest educational standards and provide a fantastic resource within the new housing development for the community it serves.

"We have the highest aspirations for every child and place great value upon celebrating both individual achievement and personal development as children learn and grow with us."

The new school, which welcomed its first pupils on September 5, will have a proposed full capacity of over 400 pupils.

It has three full-sized football pitches and a multi-use games area, a music room, an art room and a library.

A new daycare nursery has also been set up within the school building, providing additional nursery capacity in Brackley.

The new school is part of the Hawksmoor Learning Trust which was officially formed in December 2016, after Nicholas Hawksmoor Primary School, in Towcester, was approved as a sponsor school by the Department for Education in 2015.