Northamptonshire road fourth worst in England

A Northamptonshire town's high street is the fourth most complained about road in England, data has shown.

Using council data gathered through Freedom of Information requests, Car Parts 4 Less found that over the last 12 months Northamptonshire County Council received 291 complaints about Watling Street, Towcester.

Towcester's high street came fourth behind the A346 in Wiltshire (304 complaints), London's Oxford Street (589), and Oldham Road in Manchester (741).

In 2015, Northamptonshire was given £79,737,000 by the Government for the maintenance of its roads until 2021.

The county council spent £504,670.89 of that on the maintenance and repair of the A6 bypass in Desborough in 2016/17, which was the largest amount spent on any road in the last 12 months by the authority.

The information was collected through FOI requests by and of the councils approached, 114 replied.