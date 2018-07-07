Northamptonshire youngsters on the hunt for treasure to help Grenfell Tower victims

Youngsters in Towcester are helping to raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire by hunting for treasure.

Up until July 15, 34 painted rocks will be hidden around the town inspired by Love on the Rocks, which has seen colourful stones with messages of positivity on them dotted around Towcester.

The charity hunt has been set up the team at the Specsavers on Watling Street with all 34 rocks, each painted by audiology director Sam Mason, having a glasses theme.

"I live locally and have been taking part in Love on the Rocks for a while now and my children really enjoy it, so I thought it would be a great way to launch the store and raise money at the same time," said Sam.

"Not only will we make a donation to charity for every rock that’s brought in, but every child will also receive a free sight test for either their mum or their dad.

"We picked the number 34 as it was 34 years ago that Specsavers opened its first store.

"There will also be one golden hearing rock and the finder will receive a pair of top of the range hearing aids which could benefit someone in their family. All the specs-themed rocks will be re-hidden once they are found to hopefully help us raise lots of money."

Once found, the rocks should be returned to the store and for each rock that is brought in, £5 will be donated to victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

"This is a great opportunity to get the whole community involved as well as celebrating the opening of the store," said store director, Daljit Purewal.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming people through the door and hope that everyone gets involved and helps us raise money for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire."