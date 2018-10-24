Novelist holding talk at the University of Buckingham

A well-respected novelist and literary critic is hosting a talk at the University of Buckingham on November 1.

David Lodge, who has written books including 'Ginger, You're Barmy' is known for a series of novels satirising academic life called the "Campus Trilogy".

David will present a talk entitled 'The Novelist as Memoirist' and will then take part in a conversation with the vice-chancellor of the university Sir Anthony Seldon.

The event takes place at the Radcliffe Centre between 6pm and 8.30pm with tickets £5 and drinks and nibbles included.

David said: “Most people who write their memoirs do so late in life, for obvious reasons, but novelists have a special reason for delaying.

"If they write about contemporary life they usually draw on their own experience for the raw material of their fictions, but they use this material in complex ways, combining real facts with imagined events to create an alternative world.

“Only the author actually knows which elements in it have their origin in real experience and which are imagined.

"Part of the interest of reading novelists’ memoirs, or biographies of them written by other hands, is to discover the sources in real life of memorable episodes in works of fiction.

"But this is a revelation the novelist would prefer to postpone as long as possible, so that his or her work can be judged and enjoyed as art before its sources in reality are revealed.”

David's other works include 'Quite a Good Time to Be Born: A Memoir 1935-1975' and 'Writer’s Luck: A Memoir 1976-91'

He was chairman of the Judges for the Booker Prize for Fiction in 1989 and is Emeritus Professor of English Literature at the University of Birmingham.

For more information or to book tickets visit www.bucklitfest.org