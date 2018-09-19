Tesco, Lidl and Asda food recalled after traces of Listeria and Salmonella found

The Food Standards Agency has added more items to its food recall list after Listeria and Salmonella were found in a number of products.

The update comes after Asda, Lidl and Tesco had to recall a number of products after they were found to pose a health risk to consumers.

Product recall notices have been issued for products in several major supermarkets

Affected shoppers are being urged not to eat the affected foods, and should return them to the supermarkets as soon as possible.

Here is what you need to know about the affected products.

Tesco: Organic Almonds (200g)

Best before: February 2019 Product number: L8004010

A batch of Tesco Organic Almonds (200g) has been found to contain salmonella. Salmonella can cause fever, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Any customers who have the Tesco Organic Almonds should not eat the nuts, and instead, return them to the store immediately to receive a refund.

Tesco: Boksburg Blue Cheese

Product number: all batches

Boksburg Blue Cheese has been recalled by producers Carmarthenshire Dairy Products Ltd after it was produced without approval.

The cheese is sold in Tesco stores in England and Wales.

There are no health or safety concerns with this product, however, customers have been asked to return the cheese to their nearest Tesco store to receive a full refund.

Lidl: Harvest Basket Potato Croquettes (750g)

Best before: 27 March 2020

Product number: L808603001

Lidl has recalled its Harvest Basket Potato Croquettes (750g) from its stores because of a labelling error. As wheat and egg were not written in English on its list of ingredients, this was declared to be a potential risk to those with allergies or intolerances to egg, wheat or gluten.

Lidl customers who have bought the potato croquettes are being urged not to eat the food and return it to their nearest Lidl for a full refund.

Asda: Crosse & Blackwell Green Vegetable & Kale Soup (400g)

Best before: May 2020

Product number: TYJH 8149

Crosse & Blackwell Green Vegetable & Kale Soup’s has been recalled after milk was found in its recipe but not declared on its ingredients list.

Milk is a potential health risk for consumers with allergies or intolerances to milk or milk constituents.

The soup is only sold in Asda stores and any Asda customers who have bought Crosse & Blackwell Green Vegetable & Kale Soup are being advised not to consume the soup, and to return it to an Asda store as soon as possible for a full refund.

Booths and Booker: Dearn Valley Foods’ McWurst Scotch Eggs (227g) and McWurst Mini Savoury Eggs (240g)

Product details: McWurst Scotch Eggs (pack of two, 227g) and McWurst Mini Savoury Eggs (pack of 12, 240g)

Use by dates: 13 September 2018 to 25 September 2018 and 13 September 2018 to 24 September 2018

Available in Booker cash and carry and Booths supermarkets, Dearn Valley Foods’ McWurst Scotch Eggs have been recalled after Listeria monocytogenes were found in two batches. Listeria monocytogenes can cause an illness similar to flu. The elderly, babies and pregnant women are most vulnerable to Listeria infections.

Customers who have bought the McWurst Scotch Eggs have been warned not to eat them and to return them to the store of purchase for a full refund as soon as possible.

Dr Zak’s Barn Farmed Liquid Egg White (970ml)

Product number: 18180BN2A Use by: 29 December 2018

Dr Zak’s Barn Farmed Liquid Egg White has been recalled after traces of salmonella was found in one of its batches.

No other batches are known to be affected, however, anyone who has bought the Barn Farmed Liquid Egg White should not eat or drink it and return it to the store for a full refund immediately.