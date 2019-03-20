Oh ye, oh ye - Buckingham’s town crier in training for London Marathon

Buckingham’s town crier Russell Cross is stepping up training as he prepares to take part in the London Marathon on Sunday April 28.

Mr Cross said: “I have applied for the past ten years but it is hard to get in through the public ballot.

“I have always been an active runner so it is great to be selected.

“I have previously taken part in the Great North Run and the London Half Marathon but this is the first time I will have taken on the marathon distance.”

Money raised through donations and sponsorship from Russell’s attempt at the iconic 26.2 mile course around the capital will be given to The Old Gaol, Band shared between Buckingham mayor Jon Harvey’s chosen charities - Buckingham Citizens Advice Bureau and Buckingham Youth Club.

To donate visit the Old Gaol during regular opening hours.