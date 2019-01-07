On your marks for a new year of Stowe fun runs!

If you still need to run off your Christmas dinner, then the first of the Stowe trail runs of 2019 takes place later this month.

After the success of a series of summer runs last year, Gold Swan Events are gearing up for another leg at Stowe Landscape Gardens.

More than 100 runners participated last year and this year they hope the event will be even bigger.

These winter trail runs are designed for novice and experienced runners alike.

The first event is on January 20 and you can choose either the 6km or 12km distance.

The runs start at the New Inn on Sunday mornings and the course runs from the visitor centre down to the entrance to the landscape gardens.

Runners will be taken around the gardens and past many of the famous landmarks including the Temple of Friendship, the Temple of British Worthies and over the Palladian Bridge.

After returning back past the 11 Acre Lake the trail turns back towards the visitor centre.

Runners will enjoy a mix of paths, grass and gravel tracks to really test their endurance.

There is still time to enter and get your New Year off to a great start.

If you would like to know more you can go to www.Goldswanevents.co.uk