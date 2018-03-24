FARMING MATTERS: Farmer needed to help Wildlife Trust

The Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) is recruiting trustees to its board, and one of the people they are seeking is a farmer who is farming for the benefit of wildlife.

They are also looking for a second person, someone with experience of managing finance or risk.

Barbara Muston, chair of the trustees, said: “We are looking for people who are keen to be involved in the future of wildlife in our three counties at a time of great opportunity. Trustees play a vital role in all aspects of BBOWT’s work. They bring their skills and experience to oversee the governance and strategic leadership of the organisation to make sure we stay on track for success.”

BBOWT looks after 87 nature reserves across the three counties, giving safe havens for wildlife, and enabling more people to enjoy being close to nature.

The trust owns and manages farm land and works with farmers and landowners to extend wildlife rich habitats beyond the nature reserves.

Ms Muston added: “The government’s 25 year Environment Plan, as well as new incentives for managing land for wildlife, brings new opportunities for BBOWT. This is the perfect time for a farmer or landowner farming for the benefit of wildlife, to join the board.

“We are also looking for someone with experience of managing finance and risk, who could potentially chair our Finance and Audit Committee. BBOWT has a healthy financial position with income of £6 million per year; 73p from every pound of income is spent on our conservation and education work.”

Trustees meet six times a year and take part in site visits and events.

To apply for either position send a covering letter and CV to Jade Sturdy at jadesturdy@bbowt.org.uk by Friday April 27.

Or to discuss the application first, email Ms Sturdy and she will arrange this.

More information can be found at www.bbowt.org.uk/who-we-are/trustees/recruiting-new-trustees