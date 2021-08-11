OPINION: The forgotten people - those who have died, but not from Covid

When I featured in the Advertiser in April for fundraising for Bowel Cancer Research after my brother passed from the disease, l had no idea that four months later I would find myself once again caring for somebody sick during the pandemic.

I call them the forgotten people because, while everyone talks about those who have died from Covid, other people have continued to die from everyday illnesses.

They have passed silently with no memorials, no mentions on the news, no special applause.

Sarah Clark with her mum

When my mum, Patricia Chisholm, became unwell with heart failure and was admitted to Stoke Mandeville Hospital in July, we as a family were faced with the fact that only my dad could visit for one hour a day.

On July 19, rules were relaxed and the visitor allowance was now two - but it must be the same two. So, as a family, we had to decide which one of us that would be - it was me.

To see a loved one in hospital who, in effect, has limited contact with the outside world is heartbreaking.

At the very time when they crave familiarity and comfort from the people they know, they are left almost totally cut off.

As a family, we became so concerned we contacted PALS (the NHS Patient Advice and Liaison Service) to see if the rules could be slightly relaxed to pep up my mum's mental health. But we were told: "If we do it for you, we will have to do it for everyone."

The only option, we were told, would be to have a seven-day total isolation period when l didn't visit, and then someone else would be able to go in instead.

I couldn't do that to my mum. Two days later, l was with her when she passed away.

My mum was grieving for the son she had lost, and now she was cut off from the rest of her family.

At the same time, l was watching Silverstone, where visitors were happily mingling into the hundreds of thousands.

I don't blame the hospital - my mum received the very best care, as did l when she passed away.