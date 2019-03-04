Organised chaos as Buckingham's best tossers crowned

Buckingham Town Council's annual pancake race took place on Saturday February 2.

The event took place on the closest weekend to Shrove Tuesday on the green space outside the town council offices.

The adult pancake race

There were multiple races, including an under fives race, 6-11 race, 12-16 race, an adults race and a team relay race. - I suspect the adults were more competitive than the youngsters!

Trophies and Easter eggs were given to the winners and were presented by Cllr Mark Cole.

The winning relay team also received a plaque with a frying pan attached to it.

Mayor Jon Harvey attended the races and even started a couple of them off.

Businesses and groups who participated in this year's Buckingham pancake race

Cllr Harvey said: “It was just a bit of fun and a great way to bring people together.

“The day was your typical organised chaos but everyone had a great time.”

The weather stayed sunny, unlike last year when the event had to be cancelled due to the rain, so the racers got to enjoy a day of madness.