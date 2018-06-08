Outrage as county council misses cut of overgrown Tingewick verge

A resident has spoken of his outrage after Bucks County Council missed cutting an overgrown grass verge in Tingewick.

Peter Roberts says that the programme to have four cuts a year on a verge at the Sandpit Hill, Water Stratford Road and Main Street junction is ‘inadequate.’

Overgrown verge at junction of Main Street, Water Stratford Road and Sandpit Hill in Tingewick

He said: “For the grass to be controlled effectively it needs to be cut a minimum of nine to ten times in the growing season (April to September) but certainly not the four times as Bucks County Council have decreed.

“The missed cut on May 29 means that the next cut will be a haymaking exercise rather than a grass cutting one.

“Whether the contractor has the right equipment for the present situation I don’t know.

“There are three other contractors and two councils (Tingewick Parish Council & Aylesbury Vale District Council) responsible for other areas of Tingewick and they don’t have a problem even taking into account inclement weather.

“Their areas are all relatively neat and tidy.

“Bucks County Council are aspiring to be a unitary authority but taking into account road repairs and other issues I question whether they are currently fit for purpose.”

The next scheduled cut of the verge (pictured right - photo taken on June 5) is July 16 although Mr Roberts hopes action will be taken before then.

Councillor Mark Shaw, portfolio holder for transport at Bucks County Council. said: “The grass in Tingewick was scheduled to be cut on May 29th but this did not happen. The dates we provide to the public are only a guide and are subject to change.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, such as some of the inclement weather experienced over the last week, we sometimes have to delay the cuts.

“The weather not only impacted on our ability to cut the grass but also caused a spike in the number of potholes forming, which took priority with our finite resource being directed to making the roads safe.

“Our supply chain intends on carrying out the second cut in Tingewick week commencing Monday 11th June.”