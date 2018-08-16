Overnight relay at Bourton Meadow Academy School to help raise money for Cancer Research

Buckingham will be hosting its 7th Cancer Research UK ‘Relay for Life’ at Bourton Meadow Academy School over the weekend of 22 and 23 September.

Relay for Life is a continuous, overnight 18 hour walk around the track at the school, where team members take it in turns to walk while others make the most of the fun activities on offer.

The event will start at 3.30pm, when cancer survivours and their carers walk the opening lap as a symbol of hope. After which, the survivors enjoy afternoon tea while the relay continues.

Team members not on the track can rest, eat, or sleep in their tents set up close by.

There is no race aspect to the walk and people of all ages and fitness levels are encouraged to come and help beat over 200 types of cancer.

Throughout the afternoon and evening activities and entertainment such as music, games, food and drink stalls will be on-going, and the public are welcome to come and support relayers and enjoy the festivities.

As dusk falls the atmosphere quietens and the poignant ‘Candle of Hope’ ceremony begins, in which candle-lit bags decorated with touching messages in memory of loved ones align the track. It is a moment to pause and reflect on those lost to or who are battling cancer.

Team registration closes in early September so there’s still time. Teams should consist of 8-15 people.

If you would like to dedicate a Candle of Hope bag these can be provided for a small donation to Cancer Research UK.

For information email: Relaybucks2018@gmail.com