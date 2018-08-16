Oxford awaits Sponne School pupil with straight A*s

A Sponne School student will be going to on study engineering at the University of Oxford after bagging himself a straight sweep of A*s.

Despite new specifications and a return to the two year A-Level programme, results at the Towcester school remained "similar" to previous years, it said.

Sponne School students

Just under 50 per cent of students gained the highest A* to B grades with all students passing.

Students did particularly well with the very highest grades of A* and A grade with more than a third of all students achieving at least one of these.

Headteacher Iain Massey said: “We are really proud of our students who have done so well in gaining these excellent results.

“It is reassuring that the grades reflect the hard work that students put in and the outstanding teaching and support provided by the staff at Sponne School.

“Well done to all our students, including those who have secured their first choice university places.”

James Odwell achieved A* in all four of his subjects and will be studying engineering at Oxford University in the new academic year.

Tom Massey achieved three A*s and one A, while Nick Green, Luis Lopes, Hal Pilkington and Beatrix Wagner all gained one A* and two A grades.

In addition to this, Natasha Partridge, Elliot Hutton, Elena Warner, Matthew Wheeler and Ruth Wright all achieved the equivalent of three A grades.

Victoria Austin, head of sixth form, said: “I am always amazed by the high standards our students achieve and want to congratulate them on their excellent results.

“I am so pleased for them and wish them all the best in the future.”