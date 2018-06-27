Patient taken to hospital after motorbike collision in Northamptonshire

A patient has been taken to Coventry and Walgrave General Hospital after a crash between a motorbike and a car in Northamptonshire.
The A43 between Northampton and Towcester was shut yesterday morning (June 26) following an accident involving a motorbike and a car.
The RAC reported at 10am that the A43 southbound was closed between St Johns Road and A5, congestion on Gayton Road to Blisworth Road.
Today a spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 8.39am (June 26) to Towcester Island on the A43.
"The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision between a car and a motorbike.
"An off-duty paramedic and an off-duty police officer who came across the road traffic collision were able to provide initial support to the patient and those involved in the incident.
"In addition we sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance, and one patient was taken to Coventry and Walsgrave General Hospital for further treatment.”
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today said there was no life changing or life threatening injuries.