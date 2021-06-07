106 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Buckinghamshire - 16,458 nationally

Covid-19 cases are continuing to rise

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Buckinghamshire increased by 106 over the weekend, official figures show.

Public Health England figures show that 32,198 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Monday (June 7) in Buckinghamshire, up from 32,092 the same time on Friday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

These cases are now being removed daily.

The rate of infection in Buckinghamshire now stands at 5,919 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 7,009.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 16,458 over the period, to 4,522,476.

Buckinghamshire's cases were among the 548,703 recorded across the South East, a figure which rose by 1,456 over the period.