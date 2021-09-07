An independent Buckingham store is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Saturday, September 11.

Dandy Lions children's boutique, on Cornwall Place, will be marking the occasion with a 10th Birthday Party event from 10am to 3.30pm.

The fun will include a free children’s treasure hunt with a prize for all and free goody bags for shoppers spending over £25 - while stocks last.

Buckingham children's boutique, Dandy Lions

All customers also get free entry into a raffle with some impressive prizes, including a Janod wooden ride-on llama shape sorter worth £70, a Bigjigs tabletop piano worth £85, a £50 Hair Host voucher, a family photoshoot from Natalie Ayris Photography, a £25 Dandy Lions voucher and more too.

There will also be a different special offer every hour, with a view to spreading out customer visits throughout the day.

Owner Jo Watson said: "With a mind to current Covid status, we have decided to stagger things and we will have a colouring table outside if customers have to wait.

"Also in view of this, we will split the goody bags and release half early and half later, trying to be fair and safe too.

Owner Jo Watson at Dandy Lions

"As the shop may have more people than usual, we are asking customers to wear face coverings too."

For more information, see www.facebook.com/DandyLionsBuckingham