40th Anniversary of when the Clash Rocked Aylesbury Friars Club

This week marks the fortieth anniversary of The Clash and Ian Drury and the Blockheads playing Aylesbury's Friars Club.

The gig took place at Maxwell Hall, Market Square in Aylesbury on January 5th 1980.

It was the first gig on their tour, and the 'first of the eighties' at Friars Club.

The band were supported by Ian Drury and the Blockheads.

NME Journalist Paolo Hewitt wrote about the gig at the time: "The New Clash are just as vibrant and exciting as any of their previous incantations, but better.

"Their new found freedom allows them to mix and introduce snatches of humour via 'Jimmy Jazz', the old Clash spirit on 'Working for the Clampdown' and strident reggae on a compulsive 'Armageddon Time'as well as sheer unbridled excitement in the form of such mis-hits as 'White Man (In Hammersmith Palais) and 'Clash City Rockets.'

"Add that to all the drama and excitement that they exude from the stage and you begin to understand the fuss and the devotion of their fans.

"And if you were worried by the under-produced guitar work on their new album, stop your sobbing - because live the Clash literally blaze their way through the set, never letting up for one minute, making me believe that I could spend the rest of my life at one of their gigs.

"More! More! they return for a stunning 'Complete Control' culminating in Mick Jones shouting (an unprintable phrase)"

Were you there? Why not share your memories with the Bucks Herald.

Email thomas.bamford@jpress.co.uk

Their set-list was as follows:

Clash City rockers

Brand New Cadillac

Safe European Home

London Calling

Jimmy Jazz

Clampdown

Guns of Brixton

Train in Vain

White Man (In Hammersmith Palais)

Koka Kola

Shy

Wrong 'em Boyo

Bankrobbing song

Police and Thieves

Stay Free

Death of Glory

Janie Jones

Complete Control

Encore:

Armageddon Time

Garageland