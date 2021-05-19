60 jobs up for grabs as business bounces back from Covid under new owners

Hibernating giant has come back to life

Sixty new jobs in the hospitality sector are being created today as the former Woburn Hotel relaunches under new ownership as The Woburn.

General manager Christine Wondracek said: "It’s been like waking up a giant who’s been hibernating for a year.

"My team and I have been discovering so much about this wonderful place, which has responded to our makeover and all our TLC.

“It’s a joy to watch it come alive again and all it needs now is the buzz that comes from looking after our guests, whether they’re dropping in for a drink or staying overnight.”

The property contains 48 hotel rooms and seven cottages, which sit within its courtyard, alongside the pub. None of these spaces have been used commercially in over a year, due to lockdowns and restrictions enforced during the pandemic.

Guests are asked to use a designated car park and will be directed towards it by staff. New owner the Oakman Group has renovated an outdoor area, previously used for parking, which now seats 100 guests under a heated awning.

The interior of the pub has been renovated as well, “'transformed with a focus on comfort and relaxation”.

Oakman Group CEO Dermot King said: “I think The Woburn could easily become the jewel in the group’s portfolio of historic pubs and hotels. Our design and management teams have worked tirelessly on this initial refurbishment so that we could open this week, in time for the summer.

"With local attractions re-opening, and staycations on the agenda, The Woburn is perfect for those looking for a much-needed mini-break. We think our regulars will be surprised and delighted at how we’ve given each of the areas their own individual character and I’m sure they will quickly find their favourite corner to meet their friends and families.”

The pub has been strategically separated into different rooms with specific features including: the bar, the bar lounge, a champagne and cocktail lounge, a drawing room, dining room and an al fresco dining space in the courtyard.

In total the indoor section of the pub and restaurant can seat 140 people, with cocktails, local ales such as Hornes, teas and coffees available. As well as serving hot food throughout the day, a special afternoon tea service will be launched, including a choice of home-made cakes and loose-teas.

New head chef Matt Stokes, who has been promoted from another Oakman pub, the Betsey Wynne in Swanbourne, added: “We’re open from breakfast until late, and all our dishes are all cooked from scratch.

"Our menu has an all-encompassing range of healthy, freshly prepared, responsibly sourced dishes, some cooked on our Josper charcoal grill, that I’m sure will please every palate and diet in the region.