Great days out in Aylesbury Vale and beyond

7 of the best activities for kids (and big kids) in Aylesbury Vale and beyond!

There is no shortage of fun things to do in this area.

So we have compiled just some of the excellent activities for kids and big kids. Can you think of any more? Email hayley.okeeffe@jpimedia.co.uk

Swing among the trees at the Waddesdon Manor woodland play area www,waddesdon.org.uk

1. Waddesdon Manor woodland play area

Swing among the trees at the Waddesdon Manor woodland play area www,waddesdon.org.uk
BH
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Actually swing through the trees at Go Ape in Wendover Woods! www.goape.co.uk

2. Go Ape Wendover Woods

Actually swing through the trees at Go Ape in Wendover Woods! www.goape.co.uk
BH
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
There's lots to bounce about at Rush Trampoline Park! www.rushuk.com

3. Rush Trampoline Park High Wycombe

There's lots to bounce about at Rush Trampoline Park! www.rushuk.com
BH
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Get up close and personal with animals from around the world at the Natural History Museum. www.nhm.ac.uk

4. Natural History Museum at Tring

Get up close and personal with animals from around the world at the Natural History Museum. www.nhm.ac.uk
BH
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2