7 of the best activities for kids (and big kids) in Aylesbury Vale and beyond!
There is no shortage of fun things to do in this area.
So we have compiled just some of the excellent activities for kids and big kids. Can you think of any more? Email hayley.okeeffe@jpimedia.co.uk
1. Waddesdon Manor woodland play area
Swing among the trees at the Waddesdon Manor woodland play area www,waddesdon.org.uk
2. Go Ape Wendover Woods
Actually swing through the trees at Go Ape in Wendover Woods! www.goape.co.uk
3. Rush Trampoline Park High Wycombe
There's lots to bounce about at Rush Trampoline Park! www.rushuk.com
4. Natural History Museum at Tring
Get up close and personal with animals from around the world at the Natural History Museum. www.nhm.ac.uk
