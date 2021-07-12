75 dogs join over 550 walkers to raise cash for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity

Pavements and paths around Buckinghamshire and beyond were brightened by hundreds of walkers early on Saturday morning who were taking part in Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity’s NOT The Midnight Walk.

The annual fundraiser, the Midnight Walk, was altered again this year to a virtual walk in line with coronavirus restrictions.

Walkers were asked to walk five miles, wherever they wanted, starting at 5am on Saturday – and families, friends and colleagues all turned out to walk in memory of loved ones and to support the work of Florence Nightingale Hospice.

Walkers at Stowe on Saturday morning

“We had over 550 walkers taking part this year, plus 75 dogs sporting our new FNHC dog bandanas,” says Julie Chitty, events fundraising manager at the charity. “Thanks to their efforts, and the hundreds of people who have sponsored walkers, the event has already raised over £60,000 with more funds expected to come in this week. Thank you to everyone who got involved.”

After a difficult year of shop closures and cancelled events, the money raised by NOT The Midnight Walkers will make a huge contribution to Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity’s recovery from the impact of Covid-19.