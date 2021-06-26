90 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Buckinghamshire

90 more Covid cases in Bucks

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Buckinghamshire increased by 90 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

Public Health England figures show that 33,094 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Friday (June 25) in Buckinghamshire, up from 33,004 the same time on Thursday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures. Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

These cases are now being removed daily. The rate of infection in Buckinghamshire now stands at 6,084 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 7,271.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 15,296 over the period, to 4,699,868 – though Public Health Scotland warned around 1,000 cases may have been delayed in being reported in Scotland. Buckinghamshire's cases were among the 562,560 recorded across the South East, a figure which rose by 1,237 over the period.