A-Level results day: Buckingham photo gallery
Students across Buckingham and the surrounding area collected their A-Level results this morning (Thursday).
Here's a selection of photos from schools across the area - most photos are courtesy of Jake McNulty.
The Royal Latin School, Buckingham - A-Level results day.
Jake McNulty
jpimedia
A-Level results day at the Sir Thomas Fremantle School in Winslow - among the first group to pick up their results were Jack Hopkins, Will Morris and Molly Windsor
Jake McNulty
jpimedia
Students at the Royal Latin School celebrate on A-Level results day
Jake McNulty
jpimedia
A-Level results day at the Royal Latin School, Buckingham
Jake McNulty
jpimedia
View more