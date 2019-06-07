A royal appointment for Winslow couple

Winslow couple Pauline and John Claridge were invited to Buckingham Palace to attend a royal garden party last month.

Speaking about the experience Pauline said: “When I was told I had been nominated to attend the garden party I was shocked as I don't feel I have done anything outstanding or special.

“I am doing things that I enjoy doing in the farming community.

“The garden party was an amazing experience and we got to meet people from all around the country.

“We were treated to afternoon tea in the grounds with two bands playing during our visit.

“Members of the royal family present were Prince Charles, Camilla and Princess Anne.

"There were 8,000 people present at the garden party so although we did not get to talk to the royals it was lovely to feel part of something very grand and special.

“It's not every day you get to walk through Buckingham Palace and its grounds and follow in the footsteps of royalty.”

Mr and Mrs Claridge were nominated by Roger Jefcoate, Buckinghamshire deputy lieutenant for Winslow, to attend the event, which was held in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

The nomination was in recognition of the couple's efforts to support various community groups.

Pauline set up the Winslow Countrysiders Club 25 years ago with the goal of getting young people interested in farming and wildlife.

Pauline is very proud of the Countrysiders Club saying: “Winslow Countrysiders is a junior young farmers club for boys and girls aged 10 - 14 years of age and is an introduction to the Young Farmers movement.

“It was set up by myself and two other friends over 25 years ago when our own children wanted to go to Young Farmers but there was nothing available for the junior member.

“The Young Farmers age group is 10 - 26 and is a very wide age gap.”

Another organisation the Claridge's are involved with is the Buckinghamshire Young Farmers, whose annual rally and show was held this year at Bledlow last weekend (June 1).

Pauline and John also serve as chairman and secretary respectively for the Winslow Christmas Primestock Show.

They are currently organising this year's show which will take place on Monday November 25 and will be the 150th edition.