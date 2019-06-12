'A tough decision': Owners speak about closure of Curious Minds shop in Buckingham

The owners of Curious Minds Vintage say the decision to close their store in Buckingham this weekend was a very difficult one.

Ang Baker and Su Webb have run the vintage and handmade goods store in Cornwall Place for the past six years but announced at the start of the month that they would be closing down on Saturday June 15.

Ang said: "Unfortunately we did not get enough footfall so we have made the tough decision to close down.

"We never thought this day would come, but we have decided it is time to move on to pastures new."

Everything in store is currently 50% off and Ang and Su report that last weekend was their busiest day ever.

The pair's decision to buy the store came around by chance with Ang saying: "We were on our way to the flea market in town one day and decided to stop for a cup of tea on the way.

"We wandered around the town centre and noticed this empty unit.

"We decided to buy it so it was really by chance that Curious Minds Vintage came to be.

"We do not know what will happen next to the premises.

"Looking back we have had a great time and will really miss you all.

"Buckingham has been so very kind to us and we will never forget that."

Curious Minds Vintage's last day of trading is Saturday and until its closure everything is 50% off.