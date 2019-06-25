A week of live classical music coming to Buckingham

Fans of classical music will be able to enjoy a week of great live performances at next month's Buckingham Summer Festival which runs from July 6 to 13.

There will be concerts around town featuring the best in operatic and instrumental music by local groups and renowned international musicians.

The event kicks-off on Saturday July 6 with the Buckingham Choral Society performing The Mikado at the parish church of St Peter's and St Paul's at 7.30pm.

Julian Mann will be conducting the society, who will be joined by members of the Orchestra of Stowe Opera for the performance of Gilbert & Sullivan's classic piece.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £5 for under-18s and can be purchased from either the Tourist Information Centre or the Old Gaol.

After the choral society's opening concert there will be a week of musical performances at the Radcliffe Centre - the line-up is as follows:

Monday 8 - pianist Maki Sekiya at 11am, a memorial concert in memory of Bruce Kershaw featuring music by Schubert at 1pm and the festival ensemble at 8pm - a group of wind instrumentalists performing works by Tchaikovsky and Brahms.

Tuesday 9 - pianist Craig Greene at 11am, viola duo Peter Mallinson and Matthias Wiesner at 1pm and the Redgate Wind Ensemble at 1pm.

Wednesday 10 - pianist Haruko Seki at 11am, enchanting music by John Dowland and Anthony Holborne at 1pm and the glories of the Venetian baroque at 8pm featuring pieces by Vivaldi.

Thursday 11 - pianist Neil Crossland at 11am, music for the clarinet and piano at 1pm and music for the cello and piano at 8pm.

Friday 12 - pianist David Elwin at 11am, the Devas piano trio at 1pm, and the concertina detective, aka Dave Townsend, playing a mix of music on his squeezebox at 8pm.

Morning and lunchtime concerts cost £5 for adults with under-18s free while the evening concerts (including the gala one -details below) are £15 for adults and £5 for under-18s.

The festival closes on Saturday July 13 with a gala concert by the Orchestra of Stowe Opera at the parish church of St Peter's and St Paul's at 8pm.

Under the direction of Charles Sewart the orchestra will be performing Schumann's violin concerto and Mahler's fifth symphony.

Ahead of the performance, there is a pre-concert talk by Jessica Duchen, author of the novel Ghost Variations, which is based on the true story of the discovery of Schumann's violin concerto.

You can find out more information and book tickets here