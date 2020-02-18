Adults encouraged to get ‘Wild at Heart’ at Tring lake

Adults in Bucks are being given the chance to get closer to nature tomorrow at the picturesque College Lake in Tring.

At 10am, an adult-only pond dipping workshop will be held by Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) staff, giving adult visitors the chance to meet the weird and wonderful creatures that live in the pond.

College Lake in Tring

Beneath the surface of the water an amazing world of wildlife is waiting to be discovered with creatures including mysterious alien-like dragonfly nymphs and great diving beetles.

Environmental Education and Events Officer, Sarah Close, said: “Adults often come here with their children or grandchildren to do pond dipping but they don’t get a chance to get involved so this session is just for them.

“It’s a great way for them to get back in touch with nature, and to have fun doing something they may have enjoyed when they were younger.”

Previous adult-only pond dipping workshops have proved to be very popular. One attendee said: “It’s really great to have the opportunity to attend an event that is usually for kids – my inner child is very happy!”

Another added: “I’ve been transported back to my days along the riverbank as a child exploring this magical underwater world”

The pond dipping workshop is part of 'Wild at Heart', a campaign that showcases the reasons why we love the wildlife on our doorstep.

A range of special events have been organised at College Lake and other BBOWT environmental education centres across February half term.

Tomorrow's adult-only session is from 10:00 – 11:00.

