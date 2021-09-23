After a summer of otter spotting, the bidding begins to take your own otter home

Did you fall in love with the Buckingham otters during the summer, and would you like to take one of them home?

Well now you can - the Buckingham Otter Auction starts online tomorrow, Friday, September 24.

The Buckingham Otter Trail was a temporary feelgood public art installation organised by Buckingham Town Council, featuring 10 3ft-tall otter sculptures.

The otters at Celebrate Buckingham Day

Sponsored by local businesses and organisations, the otters were decorated by professional artists, schoolchildren and community groups, before being installed at various locations across the town for people to follow the Otter Trail .

Following the removal of the otters at the end of the project and their guest appearance at the first-ever Celebrate Buckingham event, Buckingham Town Council is now getting ready to say goodbye to the otters as they paddle off to their new homes.

Chairman of the council's Town Centre & Events Committee, Robin Stuchbury, said: “After a summer of giving so many people pleasure, the otters are going up for auction.

"If you’ve enjoyed seeing the otters, this is your opportunity to purchase one and by doing so you’ll be contributing to the mayor’s charities and benefiting our local community, in the very same way the otters have throughout the summer.

Ciaran and Gabriel completing the otter trail

"So please don’t miss this one-off opportunity of owning your own Buckingham otter, and by doing so you’ll be helping others.”

Bidding in the Otter Auction will take place online using social media and the town council website.

Each week, one otter will be added to the auction and people will have nearly two weeks to make their highest bid.

The otter being auctioned will be on display at the Tourist Information Centre.

Bids may be submitted through the town council website and by telephone.

Profits from the online event will be split equally between funding a future similar sculpture trail event next summer and the mayor’s charities - Project Street Life and Community Care North Bucks, which includes Buckingham & Winslow Young Carers (YC2), North Bucks Carers, Open House and the Hospital Car Service.

For more information about the auction or one or more of the otter sculptures, visit www.buckingham-tc.gov.uk