Agricultural fun for all the family at Winslow's annual show

A day of agricultural fun for all the family takes place in Winslow on Monday August 26 with the latest edition of the town’s annual show.

The Winslow Show is centred in Sheep Street, runs from 9am to 5pm and will feature a range of countryside attractions and entertainment for all ages.

Activities throughout the day include horse show classes with categories including rescue pony, veteran, mountain or moorland and fancy dress.

There is also a dog show where categories include cutest pup, best rescue and Kennel Club pedigree classes.

Music is courtesy of the Winslow Concert Band and other attractions include a craft marquee, a host of trade and charity stalls plus games and activities suitable for all the family, including a coconut shy, hook-a-duck and giant teacups.

There will be plenty of food and drink available throughout the day to keep visitors fed and watered including a tea tent, a bar, a hog roast and a barbecue or visitors are invited to take their own picnic.

Countryside attractions include a chance to get up close and personal with some sheep, meet local farmers and have a go at hurling a hay bale.

There will also be a vintage and classic car and tractor display and funds raised throughout the day will be distributed to local charities.

Winslow Show Association chairman Dean White said: “We can’t wait to get the show started.

“It’s a great way for families to enjoy the August bank holiday and for local charities to raise money for local good causes – what’s not to love?

“We’re busy making sure that all our visitors will have a great day out.”

Admission is £3 for adults and £1 for children.

Parking is free with those travelling by car advised to park in the town’s main car parks off the high street.