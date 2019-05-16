Akeley Wood School pupils enjoy a royal appointment as they meet the Duchess of Cambridge at Bletchley Park

Pupils from Akeley Wood School enjoyed some royal company on Tuesday May 14 s they met HRH The Duchess of Cambridge at Bletchley Park.

A group of the school’s Year Six student leaders were invited to participate in a D-Day interactive workshop, which included coding activities, alongside the Duchess.

The Duchess of Cambridge working alongside Akeley Wood School pupils at Bletchley Park

The visit was arranged by Kara Dowson, deputy head of Akeley Wood Junior School, after she saw an email from Bletchley Park inviting schools to join them for the launch of a special D-Day exhibition to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Miss Dowson selected Year Six for the visit as pupils in that group had just completed an in-depth project on the Second World War.

During the workshop Kate told students: “My granny and her sister worked here.

“It’s very cool.

The Duchess of Cambridge with Akeley Wood School pupils during a visit to Bletchley Park

“When she was alive sadly she could never talk about it.

“She was so sworn to secrecy that she never felt able to tell us.”

According to our colleagues at the Milton Keynes Citizen, the Duchess was reportedly ‘re-wearing’ a polka dot Alessandra Rich midi dress with button detailing and a white collar.

The Duchess arrived slightly later than anticipated for the visit and was greeted by crowds of students and visitors alongside Akeley Wood School pupils, who were waving union jack flags and taking photographs of her on their phones.

Akeley Wood School pupils lined up to greet HRH The Duchess of Cambridge during her visit to Bletchley Park on Tuesday

Akeley Wood School pupils doing codebreaking activities at Bletchley Park