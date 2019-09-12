Album released in memory of Maids Moreton woman who died from brain tumour

An album of songs by a Maids Moreton woman who died after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour has been released in her memory.

Jenny Murray, 54, from Maids Moreton, died in March, four months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Jenny Murray

Jenny was a well-known and well-loved entertainer, who performed at venues such as Buckingham Golf Club, and private functions such as weddings, special birthdays and anniversaries.

Having started singing aged 16 with her sister, Jenny went on to play summer seasons at Butlins and on P&O Cruises during the 1980s when she supported groups including The Searchers, Jimmy James and Bucks Fizz, on their travels across the UK and Europe.

Jenny's partner Steve Redfearn recalls: “I met Jenny when she came to my Rockhopper studios to do some recording back in 2012.

"She was an incredible person – so lively and charismatic, with an amazing bubbly nature.

"I had the honour of being her last musical partner.

“The first sign that Jenny might be suffering with something serious was when she had two massive seizures one after the other in November last year while watching television.

"It took two hours to get her stable enough to be taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

"The seizures were so extreme that I really thought I was going to lose her there and then and was terrified that I was never going to see her again.

“An MRI scan revealed an inoperable brain tumour and Jenny was given a survival prognosis of 12 months.

"In February this year she had another massive seizure.

"I didn’t realise how serious it was until the doctors said she wasn’t going to recover from this one because she was in a coma.

"I felt enormously cheated, but I suppose it was better that she had three good months rather than seeing her undergo traumatic changes in personality.

"Just a month later I lost the love of my life.

“I am comforted remembering that Jenny told me she had a really good life and, even though it was going to be shorter than it should, she didn’t regret anything.

“We were shocked to discover that treatment for this condition is so limited and that brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

"At the funeral we asked for donations to Brain Tumour Research and raised almost £1,000.

“Having played together for many years, I decided it would be a fitting legacy for Jenny to put together an album to raise further funds.

"Although most of Jenny’s songs were covers, she had written a few numbers herself - ‘All Worked Out’ includes some of these originals, along with some tracks composed by me and friends of ours, including John Hawkes who lost his first wife to a brain tumour.

"I am hoping to sell lots of copies and donate all the proceeds to Brain Tumour Research.”

Paula Rastrick, community fundraising manager for Brain Tumour Research in the central region said: “We thank Steve for putting together ‘All Worked Out’ to help fund research into better treatments and ultimately a cure.

"Jenny’s story reminds us that less than 20% of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 50% across all cancers.

"We cannot allow this devastating situation to continue.”

To support Steve’s fundraising initiative and buy the album on CD or from iTunes visit https://jennymurraymusic.co.uk/jennys-album

All proceeds will go to Brain Tumour Research.