All About Animals column: Cold weather tips and the mission for moggie

It's been all about expansion this week for The Animal News Agency, well not just this week but for the past few months, as we have been getting ready to launch the UK's first animals-only newswire!

As an entirely different stream from our PR business, The Animal News Agency will now be syndicating news stories and pictures around the world and to national newspapers and TV here in the UK, we are so excited!

Do get in touch if you have an animal story or photograph you think I should be writing about in this column or that we could share on the wire?

Lord Maui the Berryfields cat

Getting ready for the colder weather

We have enjoyed a bit of brighter weather this week, but with the nights getting that little bit darker every day, there is no escaping the fact that winter is on its way. In fact, snow is even forecast for the end of the month!

Lord Maui

And this is a time to think about our furry friends. Whether it is keeping them feeling safe and secure during what seems like a never ending fireworks season, to making sure that they are nice and warm.

Over the coming few columns we will be sharing some seasonal tips, to help your pet slide into the season with style.

This week we are saying 'think of investing in a dog coat.'

It may be toasty and cosy at home but your furry friend still needs regular walks regardless of the weather.

When out on a walk with them it’s important to make sure your dog or dogs are wrapped up warm.

Put a dog coat on them when you go out, especially if you have a fine-coated dog, for example, a Greyhound or Staffie.

Scott Learmouth, of the doggy lifestyle site Bone Idol, also had this tip to share, for after autumn and winter walks.

He said: "After a lovely walk make sure you dry off wet and muddy dogs and make sure they have a cosy bed to return to which is away from any cold draughts. Ensure the bedding is dry after a walk and perhaps add an old towel or blanket for extra cosiness!

"Be mindful of central heating and fire places with your dog, not only for burn risks but also because they may overheat after a cold winter walk. Also ensure extra water is available for your beloved dog."

To find out more visit www.boneidol.co.uk/newsMission for moggie

A popular Berryfields cat needs everyone's help to get better after being hit by a car.

Lord Maui is well-known on the Aylesbury housing estate, and even has his own Facebook group.

On the site users post funny pictures of times they spotted the friendly cat, and of themselves spending time with him.

But on September 30 disaster struck, and Lord Maui was hit by a car.

He was taken to the vets, where he bravely endured emergency surgery, to repair his shattered pelvis.

But restoring one of Maui's nine lives hasn't come cheap, and the bill is fast approaching £5,000.

Friend of the family Anna Marie has now set up a Crowdfunding page, so that owner Stuart and his three children can be spared the crippling costs.

A message on the site reads: "Lord Maui is Berryfields' famous lovable rogue who many adore, I know this is an awful lot of money to be asking for help with but I have faith we can raise a substantial amount to get Maui back to Stuart and his three children."