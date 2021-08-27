All the roadworks planned next week by Bucks Council from Tuesday, August 31 (2021)

As part of Buckinghamshire Council’s £100m investment in roads across the county over the next four years, work will be taking place next week at the following locations through Transport for Buckinghamshire’s Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme.

Some activities are extremely weather dependent, therefore dates shown are subject to change at short notice. No weekend working unless specified.

DfT Challenge Fund:

Bucks Council roadworks from August 31

A418, Aylesbury Road, Rowsham – Traffic lights north of Bierton to Wing (Tuesday 31st August to Sunday 5th September)

Plane and Patch Resurfacing works to sections of the carriageway using a night time road closure in operation between 7pm and 6am.

Micro Surfacing Programme:

Cherry Tree Road, Beaconsfield – various location along length of road (Wednesday 1st September to Friday 3rd September)

Kerbing and ancillary works using localised traffic management in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Footway Improvement Works:

London End, Beaconsfield – length of footway (Tuesday 31st August to Friday 24th September)

Footway Improvement works using localised traffic management and two-way temporary traffic signals in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Drainage Improvement Programme:

Westbrook End, Newton Longville – approx. 50m either side of bridge (Tuesday 31st August to Friday 3rd September)

Drainage Improvement works using temporary traffic signals in operation between 7am and 6pm.

Junction Improvement Works:

Crest Road, High Wycombe signalisation