An exotic animal specialist from Leighton Buzzard is appealing for help to find the owner of a Cuban boa (Chilabothrus angulifer) found in Granborough.

Julian Clare, manager of Wrigglies, Hockliffe Street, is hoping the owner and the snake can be reunited after it was rescued in Green End by Thames Valley Police during the early hours of October 27.

After staying “sssnuggled up” nice and warm in the Inspector’s office at Aylesbury Police Station, the reptile was taken into the care of Julian, who offered to look after it.

Julian Clare of Wrigglies with the Cuban boa

But Julian has also acknowledged that the Cuban Boa could have been deliberately dumped by a member of the public or an anti-captivity organisation, in which case (or if the owner doesn’t come forward) the reptile will go to a loving new home.

Julian told our sister paper the Leighton Buzzard Observer: “The snake is doing very, very well.

“Somebody has put time and effort into looking after it, but sometimes keeper pride can get in the way and people are reluctant or embarrassed to come forward.

"They can come forward anonymously and I understand - as a younger keeper in my early teens I had a snakes that got out. The equipment back in '82 wasn’t what it is these days!”

The rescued boa slept off the excitement in the police inspector's office, before being taken in at Wrigglies

However, Julian told the LBO the Cuban boa is not commonly kept and that it is very rare for a snake of its size - just over 6ft - to escape. It was also unlikely to have posed any threat.

He explained: “The Cuban boa would have fared particularly badly [in the wild].

"They are cold blooded and rely on external heat sources to warm their bodies up.

"If it wasn’t found, it would have lasted for another two to three days maximum.

"It would be very difficult for the snake to become warm enough to become hungry.

"Even if it was in July, it would have only have survived from summer to October and made a tiny dent in the local rodent population.”

The 'Granborough boa' is just part of the story, as Wrigglies Leighton Buzzard helps the RSPCA with the rescue, rehoming and rehabilitation of over 300 animals per year, plus another 100 animals from the general public - although Julian stresses this is normally down to people moving into accommodation which has ‘no pet’ policies, rather than the animals being unloved.