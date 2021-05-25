Antiques Roadshow expert visits Thornborough Infant School

Will Farmer with headteacher Olivia Quirke and pupils at Thornborough Infant School

Thornborough Infant School hosted a famous face on Tuesday, May 25, when Antiques Roadshow expert Will Farmer paid a visit to the village school

Pupils at Thornborough have been doing a project on the work of Clarice Cliff, widely regarded as the most influential ceramic designer of the 20th century.

Cliff's work is collected and housed in museums and collections throughout the world, and the designer is the subject of a new movie due for the release later this year, The Colour Room, in which Will Farmer stars.

Will admires the children's work

Will, a longstanding expert on the Antiques Roadshow, is director and auctioneer at Fieldings Auctioneers in Stourbridge, West Midlands.

He is also a personal friend of headteacher Olivia Quirke, who first invited him to teach a Zoom lesson in early May, where he taught pupils about the work of Clarice Cliff and tasked them with making and naming their own piece of pottery inspired by her work.

On his follow-up visit to the school on Tuesday, he was able to assess their pieces and see their Clarice Cliff exhibition.

Will said: "I was delighted to be involved in the children’s project. I have collected her work since I was 11 years old and am so happy that I could hopefully inspire younger generations."

Will Farmer views the children's work inspired by Clarice Cliff

Miss Quirke said: "Having Will Farmer visit our school today was the perfect finish to our children’s topic work on Clarice Cliff.

"Through Will’s expertise, the children learned so much and we were able to embed this knowledge in their individual pottery pieces.

"Having the opportunity to showcase and exhibit their pieces to an expert was very special indeed - a day we will all remember."