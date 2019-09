As part of the world's biggest coffee morning on Friday September 27 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, kettles have been boiling across Buckingham and the surrounding area.

These photos of coffee mornings across our area have been captured by our photographer Jake McNulty.

Macmillan coffee morning - pictured are staff at PK Kids Zone, Buckingham, alongside mums and friends

If you held a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support please send your photos to neil.shefferd@jpress.co.uk and we will add them to the story below.