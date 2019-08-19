Astonbury rocks Aston Clinton

Astonbury music festival rocked Aston Clinton for a third consecutive year on Saturday with approximately 2,500 people attending the family friendly event throughout the day and evening.

Bad Penny provide the 'rock' element of the day

The idea for the festival, which takes place in Aston Clinton Park, was born out of a conversation between event organiser Mervyn Ramsay and parish councillor Liz Tubb. Mervyn explained:

“We thought it would be great to put on something for the community.”

Five bands played throughout the day. Vandavils kicked things off with a sunny afternoon slot, followed by Fret Heads, Bad Penny, Thrifty Malone and finally headlining act Skamungas.

“All the bands were great and very well received, ending with Skamungas who are very popular with the villagers,” Mervyn said.

Festival goers get in the groove

Fortunately the event was able to avoid turning into a muddy cliché of a British music festival, though organisers were concerned leading up to the big day. Mervyn joked:

“Setting up on Friday was awful but the thankfully the gods were shining on us on Saturday.”

Let's hope the blessings continue and we get a fourth outing next year!

