Author winds back the clock with book on history of clock and watchmaking in Bucks

An antique clock dealer from Padbury has written a book detailing 400 years of clock and watchmaking in Buckinghamshire.

Self-published in January this year and titled 'Buckinghamshire Clock and Watchmakers', author Tim Marshall says the book will appeal not only to clock and watch enthusiasts but also to those with an interest in the history of Buckinghamshire.

Tim Marshall and his new book Buckinghamshire Clock and Watchmakers

Mr Marshall, 64, has been a clock dealer for 30 years and specialises in 17th and 18th century English clocks.

The new book features over 600 men and women from Buckinghamshire associated with clock and watchmaking dating back to the early 17th century, together with illustrations of their work.

Mr Marshall said to The Bucks Herald: “Buckinghamshire has a very strong history of clockmaking. Many villages are essentially clockmaking villages - Tingewick and Wingrave are examples of that.”

The book has been long in the making. Mr Marshall's work builds on the legacy of Buckinghamshire historian Edward Legg, who began his research as far back as the 1960s.

Some images from the new book about Buckinghamshire's clock and watchmakers

After Edward Legg died in 2008 his notes were passed to clock restorer Michael Finnemore, who in turn assigned them to Mr Marshall.

Finally, around 50 years after its inception, the research has been brought together in beautiful detail by Tim Marshall.

The passion given to the project is clear when speaking to the author. When we asked what inspired him to write the book, he replied with significant authority: “It's my great interest.”

The book is Mr Marshall's second. In 2013 he wrote 'The Quaker Clockmakers of North Oxfordshire' which was published by Mayfield Books.

The latest book, 'Buckinghamshire Clock and Watchmakers' is available at The Old Hall Bookshop in Brackley or via Mr Marshall's website: www.quakerclocks.co.uk