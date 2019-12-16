Authorities warn that flooding is possible along stretch of the River Ouse through Buckingham

The Government's flood information service is reporting that a flood alert is now in force along a stretch of the River Ouse through Buckingham.

In a message issued this morning (Monday) the Government's flood information service says: "River levels are high but steady at the Brackley river gauge.

"Consequently, the risk of flooding remains.

"We expect flooding to affect the River Great Ouse from Brackley to Haversham, including Padbury Brook.

"Further rain is forecast over the next 48 hours.

"Our incident response staff are monitoring the situation."

Please note the above photo of the River Ouse is an archive image and therefore not necessarily an accurate reflection of the water levels in the river currently.