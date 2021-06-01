Award winning food van to open first fully fledged restaurant

An award-winning food van in Aylesbury is taking the plunge and opening a fully fledged restaurant in the building recently vacated by Pizza Express.

In 2020, S&S kitchen - which can be found on Buckingham Road, in Market Square and at events - won at the British Takeaway Awards for their unique menu of fine Jamaican food.

Posters appeared recently at the former site of Pizza Express at the top of Kingsbury saying S&S Kitchen opening soon.

S&S kitchen in Aylesbury

The S&S owners have been teasing pictures of their new restaurant on their Facebook page over the last month. And they look set to open soon.

Aylesbury's Pizza Express was one of a raft of the restaurants to close as a result of the company's financial struggles.

But it seems where one door has closed on a large chain's restaurant, another has opened for a local independent.

For those who haven't experienced this amazing unique food before, S & S Kitchen is a Jamaican Authentic Takeaway, where you can expect the best tasting dishes around Aylesbury, bringing a taste of Jamaica to you.