Award-winning Wingrave photographer's new project challenges society's expectations of women

A photographer from Wingrave has launched a new project celebrating women's strength in modern developed societies.

Ruby Steele's 'Women on Sofas' focuses on the space a woman occupies in contemporary western society, and the pride taken in challenging society’s expectations of them. The women photographed come from diverse backgrounds and cultures and span eight decades.

Women on Sofas by Ruby Steele

The project takes a domestic object – the sofa – and places it in locations such as a church, supermarket, or a bar in order to 'disrupt' a domestic space still so often seen as women's terrain in spite of growing freedoms in many areas of society.

‘Women on Sofas’ says ‘I am in the world, I’ve made a surprising home here, and now I’d like to welcome you in.’

Ruby graduated with a BA in Photography from London College of Communication in 2018. Since graduating she was awarded the Michael Wilson Photography Prize and shortlisted for the British Photography Portrait Awards.

Her previous work ‘Divine Light’ was exhibited in GX Gallery, South London as well as The Millepiani Space Photography Show in Rome, Italy and The Auction Collective, North London.

Check out more of her work at www.rubysteele.co.uk