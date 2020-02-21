Aylesbury boy with autism completes go karting challenge to raise money for disability charity

A 10-year-old boy from Aylesbury who has autism recently completed a 100-lap go karting challenge to raise money for disability charity BuDS.

On 12 December 2019, Jenson Jowett took on the 90 km distance, including 900 corners, at outdoor track Rye House Raceway in Hoddesdon.

Jenson hands over a cheque of 760 to BuDs yesterday

Unperturbed by the night time conditions and the torrential rain, stoic Jenson completed the feat in under two hours.

Jenson said: “It was a challenge that wasn't easy, but I gained a lot of confidence so it was worth it and I also helped others by raising money to help them with their needs.”

Yesterday, the final total raised of £760 was handed over to BuDS at Rogue Racing.

After finding all other sports difficult, Jenson took up go karting two years ago and immediately fell in love with it and the adrenaline and speed it brings.

Jenson during his 100-lap challenge

After six months karting indoors at his local track Rogue Racing in Aylesbury, he ventured outside to race and is now climbing the karting ranks and has made several podiums.

Wanting to give something back to the community and to help others Jenson then decided he wanted to take on the 100 lap challenge.

His proud father, Chris told The Bucks Herald: “In theory he shouldn't be able to go kart because the winning and losing and lots of other elements should have stopped him in his tracks but his sheer determination and wanting to be something has kept him going through the ups and downs and got him to where he is now.”

Since completing the charity challenge in December, Jenson has gone from strength to strength. He broke the cadet lap record at Rogue Racing's old track, and is currently second fastest on their new layout. Recently, he won his first race of the season at Rye House Drivers Club championship.