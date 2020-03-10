Aylesbury church to hold weekend of celebration after roof restoration

Villagers in Grendon Underwood are planning a weekend of celebration to give thanks for the restoration work undertaken on their church after lead was stolen from its roof.

Remarkably, the last time the village held a similar event after a church restoration was in 1868 and needless to say The Bucks Herald was there to cover it!

St Leonard's Church

The recent theft of the lead covering from St Leonard's Church occurred in October 2016 but since then the church has rebuilt the roof with the help of the amazing figure of £300,000 which they managed to raise in donations for the work to be carried out.

The roof project received grants from various awarding bodies and the church also came up with innovative ideas such as selling "virtual " tiles, as well as holding many other fundraising events.

To boost the figure yet further the church held a number of "Raise the Roof " talks with the likes of former MP for Buckingham and speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow and BBC's antiques expert Charlie Ross taking part.

The upcoming celebrations are taking place on 14 and 15 March at St Leonard's Church. On Saturday there will be afternoon tea followed by a concert with the Ridgeway Coral and musicians from Waddesdon school in the evening.

The Bucks Herald report from 1868

On Sunday afternoon there will be a celebratory church service.

St Leonard's Church dates back to 1223 and it is believed that William Shakespeare visited the church.